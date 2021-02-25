New Affirmation Anthem: Celebs Issa Rae, Yara Shahidi & More Join Yung Baby Tate’s #IAM TikTok Challenge

Artist Yung Baby Tate created an affirmation anthem that has gone viral on TikTok and social media. Her latest single “I Am” featuring Flo Milli debuted on her project After the Rain. The song professes self love, abundance and a healthy lifestyle overall.

Many fans and celebrities have joined in on the “I Am” challenge on social media embracing all that they are and wish to receive. People are discovering what it means to self-affirm each day by using phrases that Yung Baby Tate so graciously included in the hook of her trending single featuring up and comer Flo Milli.

Amongst the celebrities who have joined in on the challenge include Issa Rae, who is a major supporter of Yung Baby Tate after recently featuring the Atlanta artist on her Apple Music show Raedio and including her single “Never Lonely” on Season 4 of Insecure.

Yara Shahidi creates a TikTok video of her many Zoey looks from Grown-Ish using the song and dancing to the tune.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece Meena featured the first Black/Brown VP in a video strutting powerfully to the White House and Yung Baby Tate’s single.

Sza joined in on the fun tweeting some positivity to her Twitter feed using the artist’s lyrics. Yung Baby Tate reacts with the pure excitement, and we can’t help but stan the expansion.

The “I Am” challenge has Yung Baby Tate’s supporters, both old and new, helping to push the song to the top of the charts all while affirming a more abundant and positive life.

This young queen is so talented, and it is lovely to see her audience grow with a positive and reaffirming song which young people desperately need to hear. There is a desire for constant comparison that social media creates these days, and “I Am” is transforming how users utilize the platform for the greater good. It is refreshing to see.

The viral trend has more people watching Yung Baby Tate’s next move, and she doesn’t hesitate to deliver. Most recently, the artist showcased her angelic vocals at a Rolling Loud virtual performance and it blew social media aways. Yung Baby Tate covered the late Aaliyah’s song “I Care For You” during her set.

She has the range, and she is finally getting her flowers. We predict her taking over the R&B, Pop and Hip Hop charts all at once. Congrats, Baby Tate!

New Affirmation Anthem: Celebs Issa Rae, Yara Shahidi & More Join Yung Baby Tate’s #IAM TikTok Challenge was originally published on globalgrind.com

