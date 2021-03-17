Deshaun Watson Denies Sexual Assault Allegation Claimed By Houston Lawyer In Lawsuit

Deshaun Watson is set to potentially endure a legal fight, this time against Tony Buzbee.

A lawsuit filed by the Houston attorney and former mayoral candidate alleges Watson, 25, “went too far” after receiving a massage from a female masseuse. The lawsuit has not been made public but the allegation prompted Watson to issue a statement denying any wrongdoing or assault.

Buzbee posted a statement on Tuesday (March 16), vaguely describing why he was filing the lawsuit against the Texans star quarterback.

“I am extremely proud to represent those who have no perceived power against those who have PERCEIVED power,” Buzbee wrote on Instagram. “Things are changing in this country, in this great state, and in this great city. And I feel like it’s for the better, for all of us! Today we filed suit against Deshaun Watson. Too many times women have put up with behavior that we all know no one should put up with. Should we make excuses for the famous? Or those who hold special positions, or quarterbacks on a local professional football team? I don’t think so!”

He continued, “All people are equal, and all deserve dignity and respect. My dad was a butcher. My mother drove my school bus and worked in the snack bar. Knowing what I know now: My momma had more dignity in her pinky finger than most executives or coaches or politicians or famous athletes have in their whole bodies! This case we just filed against Watson isn’t about money—it’s about dignity and stopping behavior that should be stopped, NOW! Stay tuned for details. LET ME SAY THIS. I’m a Marine. I’m not easily intimidated. If you have info or have been part of this, contact my office: txattorneys.com.”

On Twitter, Watson posted a message, denying the allegations and stating Buzbee’s post on social media was the first time he’s been made aware of such a lawsuit.

“As a result of a social media post by a publicity-seeking plaintiff’s lawyer that has apparently been filed against me. I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the upmost respect,” Watson wrote. “The plaintiff’s lawyer claims that this isn’t about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected. Unlike him, this isn’t about money for me — it’s about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that.”

