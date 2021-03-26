Iconic: Janet Jackson’s ‘Rhythm Nation: 1814’ Album Inducted Into Library Of Congress

Janet Jackson‘s classic 1989 album Rhythm Nation 1814 has made more history.

The album has been added to the Library of Congress due in large part to its cultural significance, influence and subject matter regarding societal issues. It remains the only album to have a chart-topping hit in three separate years from 1989 to 1991, sold over 12 million copies and is considered one of Jackson’s classic albums along with 1986’s Control.

“We wanted ‘Rhythm Nation’ to really communicate empowerment,” Jimmy Jam said. “It was making an observation, but it was also a call to action. Janet’s purpose was to lead people and do it through music, which I think is the ultimate uniter of people.”

“Where we’re at in society today, the lyrics of ‘Rhythm Nation’ and ‘State of the World’ — some of those resonate just as powerfully, if not more so, as a narrative of what’s happening in society,” Jam added. “There’s no expiration date on great music.”

You can read more about the development of Rhythm Nation 1814 and other added works here.

RELATED: How Did Janet Jackson Postponed Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis’ Debut Album? [Listen]

RELATED: Janet Jackson Shares How She Balancing Motherhood, Planning A Tour & Working On A New Album [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Also On Majic 102.1: