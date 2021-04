KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Deitrick Haddon is rolling right now! The preacher and gospel artist recently released his single “Sick World” featuring producer Zaytoven and now he’s here to chat with the Praise Houston faithful alongside AV for a personal meet and greet!

Join in on the festivities here!

