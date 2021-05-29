Bobby Brown Honored With A Street In His Hometown Of Boston

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Bobby Brown has been entertaining fans for decades and giving the world classic albums, singles and more. Now the native Bostonian is being honored in a way which is totally him.

On Wednesday (May 26), a street in Boston was renamed Bobby Brown Way in a ceremony led by acting mayor Kim Janey. Brown, a co-founder of the 1980s group New Edition, eventually went onto solo success and earned the nickname the “King of R&B.”

Janey praised Brown as he was joined by his wife and daughter, stating Brown helped put Roxbury on the map and instilled a sense of pride in the community. The dedication occurred near Bivins Court at Ramsey Park, named after fellow New Edition co-founder Michael Bivins who was also on hand at the ceremony.

“Forever and always love you Roxbury,” Brown wrote on Instagram. “Thank you so much for today – I received a whole street and day May 26 in Boston. Thank you mayor Kim Janey @boston_mayor my brother Mike @617mikebiv and the city. I am forever grateful and proud.”

