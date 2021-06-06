The Public Affairs Podcast Ep. 63 – Voting Rights Census Project | Rebuilding Together

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

On the latest episode of the Public Affairs Podcast, KG and Uncle Funky chat with Ryan Snow – Associate Counsel, Voting Rights Project, Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. He talks about the Census Bureau’s release of apportionment data and the resulting redistribution of congressional seats across our nation’s districts. This highly anticipated release is a crucial moment that sets the political landscape for the next decade and launches the race to redraw congressional and legislative lines across the nation.

Also joining the guys is Christine Holland, CEO/Executive Director of Rebuilding Together shares with how to prepare for the 2021 hurricane season, and gives us the catastrophic winter storm recap. She also talks about the Revitalization Celebration in 2nd Ward and how you can volunteer and donate.

Also On Majic 102.1: