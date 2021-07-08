KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Following the news of the tragic passing of the iconic DMX on April 9, 2021, fans were heartbroken and never really knew the exact reason of his cause of death until now.

Of course there were rumors and speculations after his week long battle in the hospital after suffering a heart attack.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

New reports per the Westchester County medical examiner’s office said he died following a cocaine-induced heart attack that caused a lack of blood circulation to his brain.

Vulture reports that the medical examiner’s office said “It was cardiac arrest for a period of time, so there was no circulation to the brain,” the source said, later explaining that acute cocaine intoxication had “caused this chain of events.”

Source: Vulture

DMX Official Cause Of Death Revealed was originally published on 92q.com