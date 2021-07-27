Entertainment News
Mural Honoring LeBron James In Ohio Vandalized

I Promise School Grand Opening Celebration With LeBron James

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

A project that was meant to honor one of the biggest superstars in the NBA today was ruined.

The Akron mural that promoted ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ and featured LeBron James on one of the city’s properties was vandalized on July 26.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

According to Akron police, suspect(s) used spray paint to write “LaFlop” across the mural, which is on a West Market St. business, and also a clown nose on the former Cleveland Cavalier’s face.

The local artist behind the mural, Chardae Slater, took to her Instagram account to speak on what happened to the project, which also includes James’ ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ co-stars, who are also Looney Tunes characters.

Here is a look at the ‘Space Jam’ mural before it was damaged:

As for the incident, Slater tried to request video to see who did it, but “an employee said the camera wasn’t working” according to Akron Police.

 

Click here to read more.

 

LeBron and Dom are trapped in a virtual reality realm by Al-G Rhythm, played by Don Cheadle. The only way for LeBron and Dom to get home is to take on a fearsome basketball squad with Bugs, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Lola Bunny, and other Looney Tunes legends to take out Al-G's Goon squad.

Mural Honoring LeBron James In Ohio Vandalized

