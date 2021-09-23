Dru Hill Calls Out Boyz II Men, Jagged Edge & More To Battle In Verzuz [VIDEO]

Tell me what you want, tell me what you need, tell me if it ain’t good enough for you, baby… well Dru Hill is saying they are more than good enough baby because they’re calling out Boyz II Men, Jagged Edge plus more to duke it out verbally on Verzuz.

After Fat Joe and Ja Rule stepped out the ring Verzuz ring fans immediately wanted to know who’s got next and the 90’s R&B singing sensations Dru Hill said they wanted next and are willing to take on Motown Philly‘s own Boyz II Men, show Jagged Edge “where the party at” and they want 112 to “dance with me.”

The Baltimore group shared a video on Instagram throwing down the challenge:

“Whoever want it can get it,” they said. “Whether it’s Jodeci, Boyz II Men…I’ll tell you what, how about maybe, like, 112 and Jagged Edge could combine to one group, and then they might have a chance with us.”

The only rule the group has? Everybody has to sing for real. In other words, mics MUST be on.

Who would you like to see Dru Hill battle in a Verzuz?

