Attorney: Kelly Price Is Safe & Recovering From COVID At Undisclosed Location

Kelly Price‘s battle with COVID took a strange turn on Friday (September 24) after being reported missing in Georgia. Although various “family” sources claimed the singer was safe and not missing, she remains on the National Crime Information Center list.

Shortly after news broke regarding her whereabouts, Price’s lawyer Monica Ewing told TMZ the singer was still recovering from COVID at an “undisclosed location.” Ewing reached out to the Cobb County Police Department to account for Price not being missing and told the Black News Channel (BNC) she was still “very sick” with COVID and went to “a quiet place” to recover when she left the hospital. According to Bossip, a family friend told the outlet she was “at home.”

Although Ewing’s statement hopefully attempted to clear the air, the singer’s family spent Friday night conducting interviews wishing her a safe return.

“We haven’t heard from my sister in well over a month,” Price’s sister Shanrae told the outlet. “Last time my niece and nephew saw her was when she was in ICU and that was the 13th of August. This is just a lot – it’s just my sister and I. We lost our mom last October, we lost our other sister six years before that. We’re a small family and I’m considered the matriarch of the family now. My sister’s children are young and I know they’re confused and they’re upset and I’m feeling the same way. That’s my younger sister.

“Please, Kelly, if you’re OK, show up. Go to the cops. We have to see you physically. If somebody knows something, somebody please find my sister. It’s just she and I. That’s it.”

Price took to Instagram on July 29 to reveal she’d tested positive for COVID and had been absent from social media since.

“I Am COVID Positive,” she captioned the video post. I’m following Dr’s orders. I’m quarantined. Feeling really drained. Splitting headache but I’m not in the hospital. I’m grateful and expecting to have a quick recovery. #GodIsAHealer”

However, three weeks after she was admitted to the hospital, her children received a call she’d been discharged even though she wasn’t fully healthy. The family hasn’t heard from the singer since and believes her boyfriend allegedly keeps friends and family members visiting their home.

RELATED: Kelly Price Shares The Inspiration Behind Her Gospel Project + Details On American Soul [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Kelly Price Praises Lizzo: I Wish I Had Her Level Of Confidence When I Was Her Age