The Public Affairs Podcast Ep. 79 – Maisha Colter AVDA | Ali Siddiq

The CEO of AVDA (Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse), Maisha Colter, talks about how services are needed as much as ever before. The nonprofit organization is planning two major fundraising events and two interfaith events during October. AVDA aims to elevate awareness of family violence in our communities and to garner the financial support necessary to keep its life.

Comedian Ail Siddiq joins Larry Jones to talk about the current events of the world.

Press play on the latest episode of the Public Affairs Podcast below and subscribe to the show on Spotify, Apple Podcast or wherever you get your podcasts.

