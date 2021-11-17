Porsha Williams Details A Scary Sexual Encounter She Had With R. Kelly In Her New Memoir

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams revealed shocking details about a sexual encounter she had with R.Kelly years ago. In her forthcoming memoir, The Pursuit of Porsha, the reality TV mogul recalled the moment she met the disgraced singer back in 2007. Williams said she was introduced to the R&B icon through a mutual friend after she considered pursuing a career in music. She was then flown to Chicago to potentially work with Kelly, but instead of heading into the studio, Williams was taken to Kelly’s home. After meeting the “Bump n’ Grind” crooner, the-then 25-year-old was led into the singer’s bedroom, where Kelly eventually asked her to undress.“I’ve already put myself in this position,” she writes in her new memoir, which is slated to hit shelves and the web on Nov. 30. “This is what you’re supposed to do. You have to. There is no turning back.” The Pampered By Porsha founder revealed that she met with Kelly two more times following the incident, but she finally stopped seeing him after she woke up and heard a woman being beaten in another room at his home.

During an exclusive interview with PEOPLE this week, the mother of one said she wanted to use her book as an opportunity to help those who may have been hurt by the singer in the past. Williams also reported her experience to authorities with the hopes of bringing the Grammy-award-winning singer to justice.

“There had been so many other instances where I had been abused by men that my mentality [at that time] was of an abused person, and that it was okay for me to be treated like that,” Williams explained.

For years she kept her scary encounter with Kelly a secret, even from her mother. “It’s not something you want to tell your mom, because my mom is a very strong woman and she did her very best in raising me,” Williams said of her decision. “And I think for any woman or man who’s been in an abusive situation, you don’t want to tell your parents because you don’t want them to think that they had let you down in any way. I don’t want her to think that she had done anything wrong. And so I took it upon myself.”

She continued: “But I was glad when I did, she was glad that I told her and we talked about it,” Williams adds. “She told me some of her experiences. And we just talked about how this should be told so other women don’t have to go through it.”

Back in September, the Chicago native was found guilty on all nine counts of his decades-long racketeering and sex trafficking case. The 54-year-old artist is now facing 10 years to life in prison, however, his attorneys are now trying to file an appeal.

DON’T MISS…

Porsha Williams Shows Off Her Glowing Skin In A Fresh Faced Selfie

Get Your First Look At Porsha Williams’ New Spinoff Series, ‘Porsha’s Family Matters’

Porsha Williams Details A Scary Sexual Encounter She Had With R. Kelly In Her New Memoir was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Majic 102.1: