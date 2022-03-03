A St. Jude Story: Meet Alana

Alana has big plans for the future.

If she can’t choose between being a teacher, a ballerina or a scientist, maybe she’ll be all three! Now that she has finished treatment for Hodgkin lymphoma, says her mom, “St. Jude has given her this wonderful opportunity where she’s got a chance of doing all those things.” And she’s got the irrepressible energy and enthusiasm to match her lofty goals. “The bubbles and the laughter, the skipping and the dancing, it’s been this way the entire journey,” said her mom.

Alana’s journey began in July 2018, when an MRI was ordered to find the cause of her persistent back pain. When it became clear she had cancer, she was immediately referred to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® for treatment that included chemotherapy. And, like all St. Jude families, her family never received a bill from St. Jude for anything.

Alana enjoys cheer and playing with her dog, Pinky.

