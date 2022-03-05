H-E-B Presents 31 Days, 31 Women: Deidre DeJear #WomensHistoryMonth

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

We partnered with HEB this Women’s History Month to highlight ’31 Days, 31 Women’ and today we are celebrating Deidre DeJear, a small business owner and community leader running for governor of Iowa.

DeJear was born in Jackson, Mississippi, and as a child moved with her family to Oklahoma. When DeJear was eight years old, her mother passed away shortly after giving birth to her younger sister. Experiencing loss and seeing her father be present for her and her siblings shaped who DeJear is today. She moved to Iowa to attend Drake University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism. DeJear fell in love with the state and chose Iowa as her home.

DeJear saw the growing need for small businesses to access affordable marketing tools and successful business strategies during the brink of the Great Recession, and the small business she started to address that need has now helped over 600 small businesses across Iowa. “While I was not born in Iowa, I started my business here, met my husband here, and found my home here,” she has said. “I was introduced to a community who took care of people, who wrapped their arms around me, and created pathways of opportunity that I have been paying forward ever since. There is no other place I could have done all of this.”

In 2018, DeJear won the Democratic primary for secretary of state, but though she fell short in the general election, her candidacy energized Democrats across the state, established her as a rising star, and prepared her for the challenges of a gubernatorial campaign. DeJear, who lives in Des Moines with her husband and their two dogs, believes in Iowans, and she is running for governor to build a better future for all.

