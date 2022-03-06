H-E-B Presents 31 Days, 31 Women: Senator Mia McLeod #WomensHistoryMonth

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

We partnered with HEB this Women’s History Month to highlight ’31 Days, 31 Women’ and today we are celebrating Senator Mia Mcleod.

Since the country’s founding, no Black woman has ever served as a governor in the United States. But South Carolina Democratic state Sen. Mia McLeod says she’s the person who can change that, despite the fact that Democrats haven’t been elected to a statewide office there in 15 years. A state lawmaker for a decade, McLeod was elected to the House in 2010, and the Senate in 2016. A communications consultant, she’s served several state government stints, including director of the Office of Victim Assistance and government affairs director at the state probation department.

As a seventh-generation South Carolinian and small business owner from Bennettsville, “I’ve spent my life standing up for people and places that our Governor and too many of our state’s Republican “leaders” have neglected.”

