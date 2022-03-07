H-E-B Presents 31 Days, 31 Women: Val Demings #WomensHistoryMonth

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

We partnered with HEB this Women’s History Month to highlight ’31 Days, 31 Women’ and today we are celebrating US Rep Val Demings, whom President Biden considered as a running mate in 2020.

Demmings is running for the US Senate for Florida. But before politics Val Demings was Orlando’s first female Chief of Police. Chief Demings served 27 years and at every rank level in the department. She commanded the Special Operations division and handled the department’s highest-profile tasks. She coordinated the response of the Airport Division on 9/11. And in 2007, she made history when she was appointed to serve as the city’s first female Chief of Police. In 2016, Chief Demings was elected by the voters of Florida’s 10th District to serve in Congress. She swiftly gained a reputation as a tireless champion for public safety, civil rights, and the American Dream that had given her a chance to succeed. She gained widespread acclaim for her conduct as a deliberative and justice-focused impeachment manager during the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump

Despite Sen. Marco Rubio’s advantage in name recognition, U.S. Rep. Val Demings can effectively turn that recognition to her favor.

