Mother’s Day 2022 Car Giveaway by The Greasy Spoon

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Max Bozeman of The Greasy Spoon Soulfood Bistro in Pearland wants to make this Mother’s Day one to remember. One lucky mom will win a brand new car. Applications must be submitted by May 1,2022. Hit the link below to enter and good luck!!

About The Greasy Spoon:

Max has been in the restaurant & hospitality industry for over a decade. The initial seed was sown as a preteen, as he worked in his family’s restaurant on the weekends. He grew to become infatuated with business and the idea of adding value to people.

After opening multiple companies outside of the restaurant industry in his early 20’s, the seed that was sown while working in his family’s cafe began to blossom as he dove into the restaurant business. He partnered with, and helped build some of Houston’s most notable restaurant & bar brands.

The Greasy Spoon Soulfood Bistro is his first solo endeavor. It’s his “baby”. His vision is to “Elevate the Culture of Southern Cuisine”, by curating a five star experience that accompanies traditional southern comfort dishes, which are loved beyond cultural boundaries.

Welcome to “The Ultimate Dining Experience”, where culture & cuisine collide, elevating the standard of Soulfood as it’s known around the world. Welcome to The Greasy Spoon!

Also On Majic 102.1: