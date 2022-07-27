The Public Affairs Podcast Ep. 116 – Little Stem Academy

Little STEM Academy is a comprehensive learning academy providing integrated, small class sizes with hands-on and simulation experiments for ages 3, 4 and early 5-year old learners. The Academy’s primary focus is effective and advanced brain development, social play, and communication.

With a team of professionals trained to teach learners with higher-order thinking, your child will not only be ready for their next school level, but prepared to experience advanced or gifted and talented programs, sooner than later.

La Sonja Jordan Henderson owns and operates two high quality early childhood learning centers and joins KG Smooth for a great conversation.

The High School for the Performing and Visual Art’s is having their 50th Anniversary Homecoming Weekend commemorating their unity and achievements and work to pave the way forward for those who follow in their footsteps.

KG Smooth talks to Grammy nominated singer, Ashley Tamar Davis, (HSPVA Alum) and the co-chair for the PVA homecoming about the weekend filled events and the history of this legendary high school.