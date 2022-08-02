KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

There’s plenty of movies that have come around and opened the eyes of the world with memorable families and how they love. “Crazy Rich Asians” & “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” are a few in recent memory that gave insight to cultures that hadn’t previously been seen before on the big screen.

And coming to theatres on August 5th, Universal Pictures film “Easter Sunday” gives us what a holiday with comedian/writer Jo Koy has with his large, loud, & loving Filipino family! Broadway actress Lydia Gaston, playing his mother, shares her personal experience of growing up in the Philippines. And with this being the first major film production where the main cast are all Filipino, Jo Koy discusses what this means to him.

Jo Koy Brings You Into His Family For “Easter Sunday!” was originally published on majicatl.com