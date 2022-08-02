KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

The summer heat has nothing on Ashanti! The multihyphenate star lit Instagram up in a Gucci one-piece, cutout swimsuit, and she looks hot!

We love it when Ashanti stunts on the ‘Gram. Every time she posts herself in a fly ensemble, we soak it all up. In one of her recent pictures, she is giving summer a run for its money while kicking it in Turks and Caicos. The “Foolish” singer showed off her smooth brown skin in a one-piece Gucci monogram swimsuit that fit her curves to a tee. The swimsuit featured a one-shoulder strap and a cutout middle that revealed her stomach. Ashanti paired the classic swimsuit with a Gucci head scarf and oversized hoop earrings.

Ashanti captioned her glowing image with, “Brownin… .” And of course, her Instagram followers fell in love with everything about her picture. Tamar Braxton supported Ashanti’s flawless look by commenting, “Periodt.” Other celebrities and fans inundated her comment section with heart-eyes and fire emojis.

Ashanti never fails us when it comes to styling and authenticity. While this swimsuit photo is all that and then some, we are more fascinated by how comfortable she is with her natural body. In a world where Brazilian Butt Lifts dominate, we can always count on Ashanti to stay true to her God-given aesthetics.

Keep shining, Ashanti!

Ashanti Is Blazing In A Gucci One-Piece Cutout Swimsuit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com