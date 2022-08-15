The Public Affairs Podcast Ep. 119 – Church at Bethtal’s Family | Premier High School

The Public Affairs Podcast sheds a spotlight on local issues affecting Houston as well as nationally. Hosted by KG Smooth and Funky Larry Jones, the Public Affairs Podcast gives a voice to the people, no filter and to the point.

Ep. 119

Pastor Walter August of the Church at Bethtal’s Family talks about the their No More Violence Summit.

Their mission is to love and lead all people into a new life change in Jesus Christ. Premier High School – Houston Sharpstown is a new, free public charter school now enrolling students for the fall. Like the more than 50 Premier High School campuses across Texas and Arkansas, Premier High School – Houston Sharpstown will help students get back on track, earn a diploma, and receive the professional training they need to succeed after graduation.

We talk to Christina Degbo, the Campus Director of Premier High School, who tells us what makes Premier High Schools different from any other high school.