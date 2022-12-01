TI Stops By PV + TSU, Talks Tech And Business With Local Students

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Photos by Henry Brown

On Wednesday, November 30, T.I. and tech entrepreneur Vernell Woods traveled to Prairie View A&m University and Texas Southern University and provided free Moolah Mobile tablets to current students.

T.I. also spoke at the PVAMU Television station during a conversation about the need for more tech resources at HBCU’s, the Moolah Mobile tablet and his storied career in the world of entertainment.

Moolah Mobile tablets offer a range of perks, including Moolah Rewards Points that can be redeemed at popular retail stores, adding minutes or data to your phone and more.

