Al B. Sure Says Megan Thee Stallion and Snoop Helped Him Hit A Billion Streams

Al B. Sure stopped by Houston’s Majic 102.1 to discuss an upcoming book, film project and joining the Billion Music Streams Club. During his talk with Kandi Eastman, the “Nite & Day” singer tipped his hat to Hip-Hop stars like Megan Thee Stallion and Snoop, noting that he’s now part of the Billion Music Streams club thanks to music samples from his catalogue that have made their way on to popular rap records.
Check out the video below.
-
Da Brat Reveals She’s Pregnant at 48, Expecting Baby With Wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Killer Gets 60 Years to Life
-
Majic 102.1 Has A Special Invitation For You…
-
Southern Soul March March 11th Humble Civic Center
-
UPDATE: Private Investigator Details How Whitney Houston Was Murdered
-
Are Donna Summer's Kids Fighting Over Her $75 Million Fortune?
-
10 Black Couples We Love!
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions