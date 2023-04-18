Bill Named After Nicki Minaj Could Limit Federal Vaccine Mandates

Nicki Minaj has received many accolades in her career. However… this may be a first.

As reported by VIBE, a recent bill that was introduced to Congress this week has been named after the femcee, but this bill may actually have a negative effect on society.

According to a press release on Tuesday, the bill is called the Medical Information Nuanced Accountability Judgment Act (a.k.a. The MINAJ Act). It would prohibit any Federal Government from imposing any mandate requiring an individual to receive a vaccine that has not been authorized for marketing for at least ten years unless a public health emergency is declared.

The bill was introduced by Congressman George Santos (R-NY), who expressed the right to medical freedom.

“I urge my colleagues to join me in this mission to block tyrannical and draconian measures from being utilized by the Federal Government,” Santos says in a statement. “If a public health emergency has been declared, then the federal agency looking to impose the mandate must submit a report to Congress and highlight the intent as well as the research behind the vaccine.”

By the way, if the name “George Santos” sounds familiar to you, that’s because he’s the very Congressman who lied about his entire resume to get into office. Santos remains in office and actually announced his reelection bid this week.

As for why this bill was named after the “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” rapper…

You may recall that back in September 2021, Nicki shared that she was hesitant to get vaccinated for COVID-19. She alleged that a friend of a family member had a very strange reaction after getting the vaccine.

Of course, those claims would ultimately get shut down by Dr. Fauci and the Health Minister of her native Trinidad and Tobago.

No word from Nicki on the new bill… and perhaps, that’s for the best.

