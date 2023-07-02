Jordyn Woods Steps Out In Hermes For The Brand’s Latest Fashion Show

Jordyn Woods took to Instagram over the weekend to show off her killer curves and style during Paris Fashion Week and we’re here for it!

Taking to the social media platform, the gorgeous photo dump featured the starlet wearing a trendy look for the annual week of fashion that fit her like a glove. The Hermes look featured a white sleeveless dress which she paired with white sandals, which the social media influencer modeled to perfection. She accessorized the look with black sunnies, a yellow handbag, and gold earrings. She served face and body as she posed for her Instagram photo shoot and showed off the trendy look from all angles alongside her longtime boyfriend, NBA baller Karl Anthony Towns. As for her hair, she wore her golden brown locs in a cute style that was parted over to one side to show off her stunning face.“thank you @hermes for an amazing show during Paris Fashion week” she captioned the photo dump. Check it out below.

Of course, we weren’t the only ones loving this sexy look as many of the beauty’s Instagram followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “How are you so flawless ” wrote one follower while another commented with, “Shut it downnnnnn ” while another wrote, “it’s everything for me ”

Our good sis looks good! What do you think about Jordyn’s say?

