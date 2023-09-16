Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Lil Wayne , Offset, Key Glock and even The Rock are just a few of the heavy hitter celebrities showing up in the Colorado Buffalo stadium
to show support of the Prime Time icon himself Deion Sanders. Weezy F Baby also brought out Sanders as the team took the field right before first
quarter kick offed. Making him the first division one coach to ever enter the stadium with a rap performance. This highly anticipated rivalry between
these two Colorado teams are playing for pride and bragging rights. Lil Wayne even received a custom 17 Buffalo Jersey . Press play for a few
highlights.
Follow Ya Pilot P-skillz on all platforms and tune in Weekdays from 3 to 7pm to the Flight Zone
The post Lil Wayne , Offset & The Rock Hit the Turf Colorado With Deion Sanders appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.
Lil Wayne , Offset & The Rock Hit the Turf Colorado With Deion Sanders was originally published on thebeatdfw.com
-
Win $250 Cash PLUS Tickets To See Katt Williams Live Sept 30
-
Save The Date: Majic Under The Stars Returns October 21st!
-
Hot and Trending: Meagan Good’s Divorce,Tia Mowry, and More!
-
Jeezy Files For Divorce From TV Host Wife Jeannie Mai
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
PV vs Grambling: State Fair Classic 2023 Saturday Sept. 30
-
[VIDEO] Beyonce Spotted Tia Mowry At The Renaissance World Tour And Magic Happened
-
Surprise! 10 Most Memorable Special Guests During Live Music Performances