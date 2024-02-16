Diddy Hires Ghislaine Maxwell’s Lawyer

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Ahead of his upcoming trial for trafficking, Diddy is hiring the lawyer who represented Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s associate in her case.

According to reports, Diddy has engaged the services of attorney Bobbi Sternheim to represent him in a lawsuit that was filed against him accusing him of sexual assault in 2003. Sternheim, a veteran trial attorney, recently was the lawyer for Ghislaine Maxwell in her 2022 case where she was ultimately convicted of recruiting and trafficking young girls abused by the disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. Legal reporter Meghan Cuniff also noted Sternheim’s experience as the former president of the New York Women’s Bar Association in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Sternheim, who works with the law firm of Fasulo, Giordano & DiMaggio LLP, also served as the defense attorney for Khaled al-Fawwaz, the henchman for Osama bin Laden in his 2015 trial for his role in the 1998 bombings of two American embassies in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania and Nairobi, Kenya. The bombings would claim the lives of 224 people, and al-Fawwaz would receive a life sentence in prison. According to her biography, Sternheim is the first and only woman to receive the New York Criminal Bar Association’s Award for Excellence in the Profession.

This new lawsuit against Diddy was filed last December, accusing him and former Bad Boy Records President Harve Pierre of organizing “a sex trafficking scheme that involved plying [Jane Doe] with alcohol and transporting her by private jet to New York City where she was gang-raped.” The victim, identified in the documents as “Jane Doe” claimed that she was 17 at the time, meeting Pierre and a “third assailant” at a lounge in Detroit, Michigan. They persuaded her to take a private plane to New Jersey, after which they drove to Diddy’s House Recording Studio in New York City. The legal filing states that the victim consumed so much alcohol “to the point that she could not possibly have consented to having sex with anyone, much less someone twice her age.”

The victim has retained Douglas H. Wigdor as her attorney. Wigdor is the lawyer who represented Cassie in her lawsuit accusing Diddy of rape and domestic violence last December. That suit was settled out of court for an undisclosed amount the day after it was filed, stating: “Pursuant to an agreement between the parties, Plaintiff hereby dismisses this action, with prejudice and without costs or fees to either party.”

