Mandatory Texas Vehicle Safety Inspections to End in 2025

Texas vehicle safety inspections will be a thing of the past in most counties come 2025, as trips to the shop will no longer be mandatory, according to CW39 Houston.

The new law goes into effect Jan. 1, 2025, leaving the safety management of personal vehicles in the hands of the drivers. However, yearly emissions testing will still be required in heavier-populated Texas counties. The state legislature voted in 2023 to do away with the requirement to save Texans time.

“Vehicle inspections are costly, time-consuming, and provide little benefit,” State Senator Mayes Middleton said in support of the bill during a committee hearing last legislative session. “It saves hardworking Texans tens of millions of hours of their time not taken away any more.”

Despite no longer needing to have vehicles inspected for most Texans, a $7.50 yearly fee will take the inspection’s place. For new vehicles not yet registered, a $16.75 fee will be required to cover two years of registration.

Highly-populated counties will continue to have emissions testing to cut down on the vehicles that are excessively polluting the environment. The following counties will require mandatory yearly emissions tests in 2025:

Brazoria

Collin

Dallas

Denton

Ellis

El Paso

Fort Bend

Galveston

Harris

Johnson

Kaufman

Montgomery

Parker

Rockwall

Tarrant

Travis

Williamson

Bexar County will require emissions tests starting in 2026.

