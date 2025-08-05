FTC Warns About Scammers Sending Phony “Amazon” Text Messages

Source: Radio One Houston / Radio One Houston

The Federal Trade Commission is warning consumers about a scam involving Amazon. It actually has nothing to do with the international e-commerce company but with fraudsters. They’re sending phony text messages that claim to be from Amazon, saying an item you bought has been recalled. The FTC says don’t fall for it and don’t click on the link offering a full refund or you could get ripped off by scammers who are after your money and personal information. Your Amazon account will tell you whether there are any product recalls, so the FTC says check it directly.

To avoid a scam like this:

Don’t click links in unexpected texts — and don’t respond to them. If you think the message could be legit, contact the company using a phone number, email, or website you know is real — not the info from the text.

— and don’t respond to them. If you think the message could be legit, contact the company using a phone number, email, or website you know is real — not the info from the text. Related Stories Elon Musk Wants To Build Tunnels In Houston



The 25 Biggest Events Coming to Houston Labor Day Weekend



Free Chick-fil-A Breakfast

Check your Amazon account . If you’re worried, log in through the Amazon website or app — don’t use the link in the text — to see if there’s a problem with or recall on anything you’ve ordered.

. If you’re worried, log in through the Amazon website or app — don’t use the link in the text — to see if there’s a problem with or recall on anything you’ve ordered. Send unwanted texts to 7726 (SPAM) or use your phone’s “report junk” option. Once you’ve reported it, delete the message.

Learn more about how to get fewer spam texts. And if you spot a scam, tell the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.