Listen Live
News

FTC Warns About Scammers And Phony "Amazon" Text Messages

FTC Warns About Scammers Sending Phony “Amazon” Text Messages

FTC says don't fall for it and don't click on the link

Published on August 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Text Bubble
Source: Radio One Houston / Radio One Houston

The Federal Trade Commission is warning consumers about a scam involving Amazon. It actually has nothing to do with the international e-commerce company but with fraudsters. They’re sending phony text messages that claim to be from Amazon, saying an item you bought has been recalled. The FTC says don’t fall for it and don’t click on the link offering a full refund or you could get ripped off by scammers who are after your money and personal information. Your Amazon account will tell you whether there are any product recalls, so the FTC says check it directly.

To avoid a scam like this:

Learn more about how to get fewer spam texts. And if you spot a scam, tell the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

Related Tags

Recall

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
"Highest 2 Lowest" Red Carpet - The 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Music

Rihanna New Music Speculation & Suge Knight Claims Pendant Is Fake

Pop Culture

Black Women Are the Headline At This Year’s US Open

Entertainment

‘I Will Survive’ Singer Gloria Gaynor Revealed as MAGA Donor

Southern Soul Explosion
Events

2025 Southern Soul Explosion | Sep. 13 at Smart Financial Centre

Trump White House
Local

Elon Musk Wants To Build Tunnels In Houston

Style & Beauty

Joy Sunday Serves Gothic Glam At The Wednesday Season 2 Premiere

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Music

Mariah Carey Reveals Track List & Erykah Blames Alchemist

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close