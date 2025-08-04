New Spike Lee “Highest 2 Lowest” Trailer
Denzel Washington stars in the upcoming action-thriller “The Equalizer 3,” directed by Spike Lee, where he plays a father on a mission to rescue his kidnapped son. The trailer showcases intense moments as Washington’s character navigates a high-stakes situation with A$AP Rocky playing his son. This marks the fifth collaboration between Washington and Lee, hinting at a potential final joint project. The film promises to deliver the intense action and emotional depth that audiences have come to expect from both talents. Stay tuned for updates on this highly anticipated release.
