Jasmine Crockett Called Trump, What?!

Jasmine Crockett Calls Donald Trump 'a Piece of Sh*t'

Published on August 4, 2025

MoveOn Won't Back Down Tour
Source: John Medina / Getty

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) criticized President Donald Trump, calling him a “piece of s***” during a speech at an event hosted by MoveOn in Phoenix. She expressed frustration with the lack of accountability for Trump’s actions, particularly pointing out the complicity of House and Senate Republicans as well as the Supreme Court. Crockett emphasized the need for ethical guardrails in the courts and suggested that it was time for Congress to take action. As a two-term congresswoman, Crockett has emerged as a vocal critic of Trump within the House Democratic caucus.

