Texas Lawmakers Evacuate Illinois Hotel Over Bomb Threat

Source: Getty Images

Texas lawmakers that fled the state to block a vote over a new congressional map were forced to evacuate an Illinois hotel after a bomb threat on Wednesday morning, according to reports. Members of the House Democratic caucus were staying in a hotel in St. Charles, Illinois.

First responders arrived on scene around 7:15 a.m. and conducted a thorough sweep of the hotel, but according to the St. Charles Police Department no device was found.

“In response to the threat, 400 people were immediately evacuated and the area was secured as bomb squad units conducted their investigation,” the St. Charles Police Department said in a statement. “Following clearance from authorities, all guests and staff have safely returned to the premises.”

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has instructed the Illinois state police to handle the investigation into the threats of violence.

Love Majic 102.1? Get more! Join the Majic 102.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Texas Legislative Black Caucus Chair Rep. Barbara Gervin Hawkins released a statement outlining Wednesday morning’s events, while confirming all Texas lawmakers were safe:

“This morning, a threat was made against the safety of the members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus,” Rep. Hawkins said in a statement. “We are safe, we are secure, and we are undeterred. We are grateful for Gov. Pritzker, local and state law enforcement for their quick action to ensure our safety.”

Over 50 Texas House Democrats left Texas on Sunday to prevent a bill that would set new congressional districts from moving forward in the state House of Representatives. The push for redrawing the district maps has been led by President Donald Trump, who pointed out doing so would give the GOP a leg up in the Lone Star state.

RELATED STORY: 30 Largest Cities in Texas

Currently, Texas has 38 representatives in the U.S. Congress; 23 Republicans and 15 Democrats. The proposed redrawn maps could give Republicans up to five more seats.

The Texas House Democrats leaving the state to block the vote has led to a call for civil arrests from Gov. Greg Abbott, for which he asked the Department of Public Safety to bring them back so they can be present for the vote. The Department of Public Safety does not have jurisdiction to do so outside the state of Texas.

RELATED STORY: 30 Smallest Towns in Texas

On Tuesday, Gov. Abbott filed a lawsuit with the Texas Supreme Court to remove state Rep. Gene Wu from office over his role in the ordeal. Attorney General Ken Paxton has reportedly stated his intentions to as a judge to declare the House Democrats’ seats vacant if they do not return by Friday.

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn has reportedly written a letter to the FBI, asking for the agency to get involved, while President Trump reportedly stating on Tuesday that he too believes the FBI “may have to” get involved.

The post Texas Lawmakers Evacuate Illinois Hotel Over Bomb Threat appeared first on The Eagle 106.9/107.5.

Texas Lawmakers Evacuate Illinois Hotel Over Bomb Threat was originally published on houstonseagle.com