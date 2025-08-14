The Longest Sidewalk Is In Galveston
Guinness World Records has certified a 7.3-mile stretch of the Galveston seawall as the longest continuous sidewalk in the United States. The seawall is not only a protective barrier against storms and flooding but also a remarkable engineering achievement dating back to the Great Storm in 1900. Tourists can now enjoy riding along the seawall in a beach surrey, adding a fun element to this record-breaking sidewalk. This recognition may attract more visitors to Galveston and highlight the city’s historical and engineering significance.
-
If You Didn't Lose Weight Over The Summer, There's Always Winter
-
Free Chick-fil-A Breakfast
-
Oh No! Texans RB Joe Mixon To Miss At Least First Four Games
-
Rihanna New Music Speculation & Suge Knight Claims Pendant Is Fake
-
Black Women Are the Headline At This Year’s US Open
-
Texas 2-Step Giveaway! Win $250 to Host Your Own Football Watch Party!
-
‘I Will Survive’ Singer Gloria Gaynor Revealed as MAGA Donor
-
Date Night Alert Tonight Is Two-For-One Cinema Deals