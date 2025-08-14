The Longest Sidewalk Is In Galveston

Source: Galveston / General

Guinness World Records has certified a 7.3-mile stretch of the Galveston seawall as the longest continuous sidewalk in the United States. The seawall is not only a protective barrier against storms and flooding but also a remarkable engineering achievement dating back to the Great Storm in 1900. Tourists can now enjoy riding along the seawall in a beach surrey, adding a fun element to this record-breaking sidewalk. This recognition may attract more visitors to Galveston and highlight the city’s historical and engineering significance.