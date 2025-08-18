Listen Live
Public Affairs Podcast, Ep. 422

This week's guests; City of Houston Office of Business, Kim Aitch, And The Royal Kings

Published on August 18, 2025

Public Affair Podcast Cover Image
Source: KG Smooth / KG Smooth

This Public Affairs podcast episode covers empowering the Houston community through business opportunities, restoring cultural heritage and elegance, and building connections between youth and law enforcement.

In this week’s Public Affairs podcast, host KG Smooth interviews director of Houston’s Office of Business Opportunity Celenthia Hoard about certification programs that help minority and women-owned businesses compete for city contracts. Next, Kim Aitch discusses efforts to restore cultural heritage and teach etiquette and graciousness. Finally, Royal Kings founders De Valentine and Terrence Wright preview an upcoming Kids & Cops Field Day designed to bridge gaps and humanize interactions between youth and law enforcement.

2:30 – Celenthia Hoard discusses opportunities for minority and women-owned businesses with the City of Houston.

14:20 – Kim H shares how she is working to restore cultural elegance and etiquette in the community.

23:10 – D. Valentine and Terrence Wright discuss the mission of empowering youth and supporting women through the Royal Kings organization.

27:40 – The Royal Kings preview their upcoming Kids & Cops Field Day community event.

Key Takeaways:
– The Office of Business Opportunity helps minority and women-owned businesses compete for City of Houston contracts.
– Cultural heritage and graciousness have declined; we must restore etiquette.
– The Royal Kings advocate for youth and women in the community.
– Bridging gaps between youth and law enforcement starts with humanizing interactions.

