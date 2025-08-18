Listen Live
Fantasia & Anthony Hamilton Tour

Fantasia and Anthony Hamilton announce extended 2026 tour dates.

Published on August 18, 2025

2006 Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY Awards Party - Show
Source: KMazur / Getty

According to RatedRnB.com,

R&B vocalists Fantasia and Anthony Hamilton have unveiled additional dates for their co-headlining tour. 

Powered by North American Entertainment Group, the 15-city arena tour kicks off Jan. 23, 2026, at Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

From there, the North Carolina natives will visit Houston, Tampa, Baltimore, New Orleans and more before wrapping up May 2 in Greensboro, North Carolina. 

Tickets for Fantasia and Anthony Hamilton’s tour go on sale Friday (Aug. 15) at 10 a.m. local time.  

The duo will be in Houston at the Toyota Center on Valentine’s Day, Saturday, February 14th, 2026.

