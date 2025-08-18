Fantasia & Anthony Hamilton Tour
Fantasia & Anthony Hamilton Tour
According to RatedRnB.com,
R&B vocalists Fantasia and Anthony Hamilton have unveiled additional dates for their co-headlining tour.
Powered by North American Entertainment Group, the 15-city arena tour kicks off Jan. 23, 2026, at Spectrum Center in Charlotte.
From there, the North Carolina natives will visit Houston, Tampa, Baltimore, New Orleans and more before wrapping up May 2 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Tickets for Fantasia and Anthony Hamilton’s tour go on sale Friday (Aug. 15) at 10 a.m. local time.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Fantasia and Anthony Hamilton have announced 2026 tour dates. https://t.co/3U20087qsY— Rated R&B (@RatedRnB) August 13, 2025
The duo will be in Houston at the Toyota Center on Valentine’s Day, Saturday, February 14th, 2026.
-
If You Didn't Lose Weight Over The Summer, There's Always Winter
-
Free Chick-fil-A Breakfast
-
Oh No! Texans RB Joe Mixon To Miss At Least First Four Games
-
Rihanna New Music Speculation & Suge Knight Claims Pendant Is Fake
-
Black Women Are the Headline At This Year’s US Open
-
Texas 2-Step Giveaway! Win $250 to Host Your Own Football Watch Party!
-
‘I Will Survive’ Singer Gloria Gaynor Revealed as MAGA Donor
-
Date Night Alert Tonight Is Two-For-One Cinema Deals