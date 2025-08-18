Fantasia & Anthony Hamilton Tour

According to RatedRnB.com,

R&B vocalists Fantasia and Anthony Hamilton have unveiled additional dates for their co-headlining tour.

Powered by North American Entertainment Group, the 15-city arena tour kicks off Jan. 23, 2026, at Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

From there, the North Carolina natives will visit Houston, Tampa, Baltimore, New Orleans and more before wrapping up May 2 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Tickets for Fantasia and Anthony Hamilton’s tour go on sale Friday (Aug. 15) at 10 a.m. local time.