Listen Live
Movies

CLASSIC CONVO WITH MARLON WAYANS: LIFE, FAMILY & FILM

CLASSIC CONVO: Marlon Wayans Unfiltered…Life, Family And Film

Marlon Wayans opens up with The Madd Hatta on Majic 102.1 about family, resilience, his new dramatic movie HIM, and the Wayans legacy.

Published on August 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

MARLON WAYANS
Source: HOUSTON IMPROV / client flyer

Marlon Wayans sat down with The Madd Hatta on Majic 102.1 for a candid and heartfelt conversation that revealed a deeper side of the comedian and actor. Known for his humor, Wayans used the interview to reflect on his journey, his family, and his evolving career.

When asked about the possibility of a Wayans family documentary, Marlon didn’t shy away from the challenges. “It’s hard to get 10 Wayans on the same page,” he admitted with a smile. “We’ve been talking about it, but it’s like herding cats. Still, our story is one of resilience and the African American dream. We didn’t have examples growing up, so we became them.”

Related Stories

Wayans also opened up about his personal growth, sharing how life’s trials have shaped him. “I’m 53, and I feel like I’m just hitting my stride,” he said. “Losing my parents broke me, but it also rebuilt me. My mother’s death shattered me into pieces, and my father’s passing became the glue that put me back together—with God as the key ingredient.”

The conversation turned to his upcoming movie, HIM, a dark and dramatic departure from his usual comedic roles. Wayans plays a retiring quarterback mentoring a young player, a role he described as transformative. “The director, Justin Tipping, trusted me in a way I’ve never experienced before,” he said. “He let me bring all of myself—my comedy, my drama, my vulnerability—to the role. It’s the kind of trust that makes you better.”

Wayans also reflected on his career-long commitment to creating his own opportunities. “Hollywood didn’t hand us anything,” he said. “We wrote, produced, and built our own path. And I’m still doing that—writing, producing, and performing at the highest level I can.”

As the interview wrapped, Wayans invited fans to see him live at the Houston Improv. “These are my best years,” he said. “I’m doing the work, and I’m proud of it.”

Marlon Wayans left the conversation not just as a comedian, but as an artist deeply committed to his craft and his truth.

Check the entire convo on The Madd Hatta Show Podcast below:

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
"Highest 2 Lowest" Red Carpet - The 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Music

Rihanna New Music Speculation & Suge Knight Claims Pendant Is Fake

Pop Culture

Black Women Are the Headline At This Year’s US Open

Car Wreck Cowboy
Contests

Texas 2-Step Giveaway! Win $250 to Host Your Own Football Watch Party!

Entertainment

‘I Will Survive’ Singer Gloria Gaynor Revealed as MAGA Donor

Southern Soul Explosion
Events

2025 Southern Soul Explosion | Sep. 13 at Smart Financial Centre

Trump White House
Local

Elon Musk Wants To Build Tunnels In Houston

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Style & Beauty

Joy Sunday Serves Gothic Glam At The Wednesday Season 2 Premiere

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close