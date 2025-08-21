Charges Dismiss In Breonna Case And Target Ceo Steps Down

Source: Courier Journal / Handout

Wow! A federal judge has dismissed the most serious charges against former Louisville Metro detectives Joshua Jaynes and Kyle Meany in the Breonna Taylor case. Taylor was shot and killed after police performed a no-knock warrant at her apartment in Louisville five years ago. The two detectives were charged with providing and lying about false information to obtain the search warrant and were aware dangerous weapons would be used. Judge Charles Simpson ruled prosecutors could not attribute Taylor’s death to the warrant issue because returning fire was a legal act. Jaynes still faces charges of falsifying information in the warrant and civil rights violations that could land him in prison for 25 years.

Target CEO Stepping Down After 11 Years

The CEO of Target is stepping down from the position after more than a decade. Brian Cornell will depart from the retail giant after a continued decline in sales over backlash from its retraction of diversity, equity and inclusion hirings. Target has selected its current chief operating officer, Michael Fiddelke, as Cornell’s replacement. However, Cornell will stay with the company in an executive chairman role.

McDonald’s to Slash Combo Meal Prices

McDonald’s is planning to slash combo meal prices. The Wall Street Journal reports that eight of the chain’s popular combo meals are expected to cost 15-percent less than if the items were bought separately. The price change will take effect next month. Corporate plans to subsidize franchisees losses if they agree to drop prices. CEO Chris Kempczinski is hoping to restore McDonald’s past image of affordable fast-food.

