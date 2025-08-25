NBA 2K26 Reveals Top 10 Player Ratings

Source: NBA / Getty, NBA

NBA 2K26 has revealed its top ten highest-rated players. With the release of NBA 2K26 just around the corner, the game has been busy sharing all the key ratings for each of the players.

Over the past week, the game has been focused on releasing the ratings for the players in the game. This has been from the overall ratings, but it all started with the key attributes that defines who a player is.

The annual video game franchise gave its highest overall rating to Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic [[ Nih-koh-lah YOH-kitch ]], who received a 98 overall. The reigning league MVP and NBA champion Shai Gilgeous-Alexander [[ SHY GILL-juss Alexander ]] is also rated 98, but the Oklahoma City Thunder star ranks slightly behind Jokic. Veteran standouts like Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, Houston Rockets’ Kevin Durant, and Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry also made the top ten. In total, 24 players were given a 90 overall rating or better. Gamers have learned who the best shooters are in the game and who can dominate in the post on defense.

Post Control

1. Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets (98)

2. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers (96)

3. Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings (93)

4. Ivica Zubac, Los Angeles Clippers (91)

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (90)

6. Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks (89)

7. Alperen Şengün, Houston Rockets (89)

8. Pascal Siakam, Indiana Packers (89)

9. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics (88)

10. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs (87)

Driving Dunk

1. Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves (97)

2. Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies (96)

3. Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks (96)

4. Amen Thompson, Houston Rockets (96)

5. Shaedon Sharpe, Portland Trail Blazers (95)

6. Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics (94)

7. Derrick Jones Jr., Los Angeles Clippers (94)

8. Zach LaVine, Sacramento Kings (94)

9. Aaron Gordon, Denver Nuggets (94)

10. Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans (93)