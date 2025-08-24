Listen Live
Public Affairs Podcast, Ep. 423

This Week's Guest; 9/11 Heroes Run Houston and Tax Strategist, Akilah Thomas

Published on August 24, 2025

The 9/11 Heroes Run 5K welcomes runners, ruckers, and walkers of all ages and fitness levels to honor the heroes of September 11th and those who stepped up to serve in the wars that followed. Here to talk about it is Alyssa Olguin, Travis Manion Foundation Central Region Coordinator, Greg Fremin, 9/11 Heroes Run Houston Race Director, and First Sergeant James Goolsby, U.S. ARMY.

Our next conversation is with Akilah Thomas, tax strategist, small business coach, and financial educator. She helps working families, entrepreneurs, and everyday hustlers understand how tax policy impacts their wallets and wealth-building goals. Today, she is breaking down President Trump’s “Big Beautiful” Tax Bill and what it mean to everyday people. 

