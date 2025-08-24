Listen Live
Blue Bell Recalls Moo-llennium Crunch Ice Cream

Ice cream recall hits Walmart, Kroger, Publix and others after dangerous mistake

Published on August 24, 2025

Blue Bell has issued a recall for one lot of its Moo-llennium Crunch ice cream due to a packaging error that could pose a serious health risk to consumers with tree nut allergies. The ice cream is packaged in 64-ounce tubs labeled as Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough but contains Moo-llennium Crunch with tree nuts. The affected lot number is 061027524 and was distributed to various states in the U.S. including Florida, Georgia, Texas, and Tennessee. Consumers are advised to return the product to the store for a full refund if they have allergies or purchased the product in error. For more information, contact Blue Bell directly at 979-836-7977 or consumerrelations@bluebell.com.

