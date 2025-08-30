NEW MUSIC: Ella Mai | Tell Her
DJ Mustard discovered UK R&B singer Ella Mai about a decade ago and signed her to his 10 Summers imprint. Their collaboration on the 2018 hit single “Boo’d Up” propelled Ella Mai to international success. The duo recently released a new single titled “Tell Her,” where Ella Mai delivers assertive lyrics about what to tell an ex. The track showcases Ella Mai’s cool demeanor and Mustard’s versatile production style. “Tell Her” is now available on 10 Summers/Interscope.
-
If You Didn't Lose Weight Over The Summer, There's Always Winter
-
Free Chick-fil-A Breakfast
-
Oh No! Texans RB Joe Mixon To Miss At Least First Four Games
-
Rihanna New Music Speculation & Suge Knight Claims Pendant Is Fake
-
Black Women Are the Headline At This Year’s US Open
-
Texas 2-Step Giveaway! Win $250 to Host Your Own Football Watch Party!
-
‘I Will Survive’ Singer Gloria Gaynor Revealed as MAGA Donor
-
Date Night Alert Tonight Is Two-For-One Cinema Deals