NEW MUSIC: Ella Mai | Tell Her

Published on August 30, 2025

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Portraits
Source: Sara Jaye / Getty

DJ Mustard discovered UK R&B singer Ella Mai about a decade ago and signed her to his 10 Summers imprint. Their collaboration on the 2018 hit single “Boo’d Up” propelled Ella Mai to international success. The duo recently released a new single titled “Tell Her,” where Ella Mai delivers assertive lyrics about what to tell an ex. The track showcases Ella Mai’s cool demeanor and Mustard’s versatile production style. “Tell Her” is now available on 10 Summers/Interscope.

