Public Affairs Podcast, Ep. 424

This week's guest; LaToshia Norwood, SheSaid Foundation, and Sgt. James Goolsby, US Army

Published on August 31, 2025

This episode we have LaToshia Norwood – SheSaid Founder to discuss the SHE SAID CONFERENCE: S.L.A.B. EDITION. A full-day experience for women CEOs ready to scale with style. Not your average conference. Think bold talks, live DJs, hands-on labs, and powerful networking!

Next, we welcome back 1st Sargeant James Goolsbys, from the US Army.  Sgt. Goolsbys tells us his story growing up in a small town in Georgia and how taking a chance led him to his ranking today.  Plus, we talk about the different jobs and opportunities available in the military beside being a soldier.

