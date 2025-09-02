Former VP Kamala Harris Loses Secret Service Protection

Former Vice President Kamala Harris has lost her Secret Service protection, but the California Highway Patrol may provide security for her. California officials have reportedly given her dignitary status. Governor Gavin Newsom still needs to approve the protection. Harris, who lives in Los Angeles, is starting a 15-city book tour on September 24th that will last about a hundred days. Typically, former vice presidents receive Secret Service protection for six months after leaving office, but former President Biden extended Harris’ protection for an additional year via a directive – not made public until now – signed by then-President Joe Biden shortly before leaving office, according to multiple people familiar with the undisclosed arrangement. President Trump ended her protection last week. That is the order Trump canceled in his letter, titled “Memorandum for the Secretary of Homeland Security” and dated Thursday.

“You are hereby authorized to discontinue any security-related procedures previously authorized by Executive Memorandum, beyond those required by law, for the following individual, effective September 1, 2025: Former Vice President Kamala D. Harris,” the letter reads in full.

The decision was not part of a security review or new threat assessment, the source said. Leadership within the agency did not flag any security concerns or push back from the White House’s order, the official said, who noted that Harris’s detail would range from a dozen to a few dozen agents depending on her schedule and shift changes for 24-hour security.

Trump’s ending of Harris’ protection comes as she soon embarks on a multi-city, high-profile book tour around the release of “107 Days,” her new memoir on her short presidential campaign, set to be released September 23. That will put her more in the public spotlight than she has been since leaving office, during which time she’s attended only a few public events.

“The Vice President is grateful to the United States Secret Service for their professionalism, dedication, and unwavering commitment to safety,” President Trump has also ended Secret Service protection for Biden’s adult children. Only former presidents and first ladies receive lifetime Secret Service protection under federal law.