Mariah Carey Makes Surprise Appearance at Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 3
Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 3 kicked off with a surprise appearance from Mariah Carey, where they discussed her upcoming album and shared a motivational message. The stream also featured a spelling bee and fun interactions with Mariah. The singer’s new album, “Here For It All,” is set to release on Sept. 26, 2025, with features from Anderson .Paak and The Clark Sisters. The event has already hosted guests like Kim Kardashian and Roman Atwood, promising more exciting moments to come.
Mariah Carey joins Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 3 stream day 2! ✍🏾: #TSRStaffST pic.twitter.com/NxCjFjbkfb— TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) September 3, 2025
