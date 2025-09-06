Listen Live
NBA All-Star Game And The NFL Will Have A New Look

All star game will have Two USA Teams, One World Team and NFL will have a more accurate method to measure first down conversions

Published on September 6, 2025

Turkish national basketball player Alperen Sengun...
Source: Anadolu / Getty

More changes are being made to the NBA All-Star Game for the upcoming season.  ESPN reports that the format for the All-Star Game is likely to be a round-robin tournament that features two USA teams and one World team that are each comprised of eight players.  The NBA and players’ union presented the format to the league’s competition committee on Wednesday.  The two USA teams and one World squad would play each other in 12-minute quarter games.  The 2026 All-Star Game will be played in Los Angeles at the Intuit Dome on February 15th

Texans Training Camp
Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Announces Changes For 2025 Season

The NFL is announcing offseason changes aimed at improving the league for the 2025 season and beyond.  Commissioner Roger Goodell revealed that the league will introduce a more accurate method to measure first down conversions. This update comes in response to fan demand for better alternatives to the traditional “chain gang” system used to gauge down-and-distance.  Goodell also outlined additional changes to kickoffs, intended to revive an aspect of the game that has seen declining numbers in recent years. 

NFL RedZone Channel Introducing Commercials

The popular NFL RedZone channel will be introducing commercials during the 2025 season.  Longtime RedZone host Scott Hanson confirmed the news on ESPN’s Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday.  Hanson says the show’s introduction will change to drop its longtime pledge of “commercial-free” football.  Split-screen ads first appeared on RedZone in December 2024, featuring brands like Gatorade, Verizon, and Visa.  This comes after ESPN acquired NFL Network and other NFL media assets, including the rights to RedZone, in August 2025.

