Saweetie Is First Female Curator And Sean Kingston Next Move

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Saweetie Announces As ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” Music Curator For 2025-2026 Season

Saweetie is being announced as ESPN’s first ever female music curator for “Monday Night Football.” Throughout the 2025-26 NFL season, the rapper will hand-pick tracks for promotional spots, live telecasts, “Monday Night Countdown” and select “MNF” games. To kick things off, ESPN will host a one-day-only pop-up nail salon in New York City on September 6th, where fans will have the chance to get game-inspired nail designs. Saweetie’s track “Pressure” will be used in the Week one creative ahead of the September 8th Viking versus Bears game.

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Sean Kingston Plans To Release New Music And Write A Book While In Prison

Sean Kingston is opening up about his next career move after being sentenced to serve over three years in prison. In an interview with 105-point-five The Beat’s Papa Keith, the singer said he feels more connected to God after he and his mother, Janie Turner, were convicted of fraud charges. Kingston said he “needed this” to “get back on the right track” and is planning on telling his side of the story in his first book, claiming “the truth will be told.” In addition to improving his life, the artist also said that he spent a lot of time in the studio before he was sentenced and will release new music soon. He revealed that he has about 30-to-40 songs in the vault.