Listen Live
Sports

Saweetie Is First Female Curator And Sean Kingston Next Move

Sean Kingston is opening up about his next career move and Saweetie new job with "Monday Night Football."

Published on September 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

MLB: AUG 16 Rays at Giants
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Saweetie Announces As ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” Music Curator For 2025-2026 Season

Saweetie is being announced as ESPN’s first ever female music curator for “Monday Night Football.”  Throughout the 2025-26 NFL season, the rapper will hand-pick tracks for promotional spots, live telecasts, “Monday Night Countdown” and select “MNF” games. To kick things off, ESPN will host a one-day-only pop-up nail salon in New York City on September 6th, where fans will have the chance to get game-inspired nail designs.  Saweetie’s track “Pressure” will be used in the Week one creative ahead of the September 8th Viking versus Bears game.

TLC And Shaggy Perform At Concord Pavilion
Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Sean Kingston Plans To Release New Music And Write A Book While In Prison

Sean Kingston is opening up about his next career move after being sentenced to serve over three years in prison.  In an interview with 105-point-five The Beat’s Papa Keith, the singer said he feels more connected to God after he and his mother, Janie Turner, were convicted of fraud charges.  Kingston said he “needed this” to “get back on the right track” and is planning on telling his side of the story in his first book, claiming “the truth will be told.”  In addition to improving his life, the artist also said that he spent a lot of time in the studio before he was sentenced and will release new music soon.  He revealed that he has about 30-to-40 songs in the vault.   

Related Tags

ESPN New York City

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Pop Culture

Black Women Are the Headline At This Year’s US Open

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Southern Soul Explosion
Events

2025 Southern Soul Explosion | Sep. 13 at Smart Financial Centre

Style & Beauty

Joy Sunday Serves Gothic Glam At The Wednesday Season 2 Premiere

Success takes all hours
Business & Economy

Businesses Planning To Raise Prices In Near Future

Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Music

Mariah Carey Reveals Track List & Erykah Blames Alchemist

In this photo illustration, a CenterPoint Energy logo seen...
Business & Economy

Houston Residents Brace For Higher Electricity Bills This Winter

Entertainment

‘I Will Survive’ Singer Gloria Gaynor Revealed as MAGA Donor

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close