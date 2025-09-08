Public Affairs Podcast, Ep. 425

Source: KG Smooth / KG Smooth

On KG Smooth’s last show as the host of the Public Affairs Podcast, we welcome Harris Health, established in 1966, is the public healthcare safety-net provider serving the residents of Houston and Harris County, Texas. Here to discuss the Ben Taub Hospital expansion plans is the President and CEO of Harris Health, Dr. Esmaeil Porsa.

The 6th Annual Tech Fest Live Expo + K–12 Robotics Competition is designed to build on the momentum of STEM Go Pro Day and set the tone for Houston’s moment on the global stage as we head toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Here to talk about all things Tech Fest Live is the Founder & CEO, Khalil Vinson.