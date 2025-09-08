Maximize Vitamin E Absorption with These Fruit and Fat Pairings
Fruits are not typically considered high in vitamin E, but some options do provide this important nutrient. Vitamin E is a fat-soluble antioxidant that supports immune, heart, eye, brain, and skin health. While fruits may not be rich in vitamin E, they can complement other vitamin E-rich foods when paired together. Some fruits that contain the most vitamin E include mamey sapote, blackberries, mango, apricots, cranberries, guava, persimmons, and kiwis. To maximize the absorption of vitamin E from fruits, it is recommended to consume them with a source of fat, such as nuts, seeds, yogurt, or olive oil.
