Funplex Closes, Puts Everything Up For Auction

Houston’s Funplex is shut down after nearly 40 years, an indoor amusement and theme park in Alief that offered roller skating, bowling, arcade games, a Ferris wheel, and even a cameo in Beyoncé’s 2014 music video “Blow.” But after nearly 40 years, the iconic Alief attraction has officially shut down.

City Council Member Tiffany D. Thomas, who represents District F on Houston’s City Council, reflected on the closure, noting that for generations, FunPlex served as a “third space” for families, skaters, and kids growing up on the west side. The Alief entertainment center is putting everything on the auction block. An auction spokesman says the items for sale include a Ferris wheel, dozens of vintage arcade games, go-karts, neon signs, and a 40-lane bowling alley. Also available are equipment and furniture from restaurant and concession areas, ballrooms, and party rooms, plus skates. . Every item offered in the online auction starts at just ten dollars.

The closure follows another recent loss in the community, the Alief Family YMCA, which shut down in May due to financial challenges and the need to restructure operations for long-term stability.

“We’ve already seen interest from private collectors around the country,” said Balsam. “It’s a chance to bring a piece of Funplex home.”

For many, Funplex wasn’t just an amusement park — it was a part of childhood.

“I live close enough to walk here,” said local collector David Shacub. “I used to bring quarters and just play. Now I’m hoping to find some vintage arcade games.”

From roller skating memories to family outings, the closing of Funplex marks the end of an era. But for a lucky few, the memories can live on — one item at a time.

The auction is live now and runs through the 24th and 25th of this month. All bidding is done online.

For more information you can visit: https://www.amcbid.com/auctions/detail/bw145133