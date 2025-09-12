Lizzo Explains Why She Might Not Release Her Album”Love In Real Life”

Source: DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Lizzo is thinking about keeping her new album “Love In Real Life” in the vault. In a cover story for New York magazine, She revealed that she’s unsure of if or when the previously announced album will be out. The multiple Grammy-winner explained that she wrote most of the album in 2022, and the project no longer reflects her current feelings or the changing world. “It just wasn’t what I was feeling right now,” Lizzo shared, saying that she is “going to just start following my instincts” in the future. After the album’s lead singles underperformed on the charts, Lizzo told Atlantic Records that she wanted to shelve the album in order to focus on music that feels authentic to her, which inspired the release of her rap mixtape, My Face Hurts From Smiling. I sat down at the table and I said, ‘I need to do s–t my way starting from now. And I need y’all to have my back. It’s going to be a little scary,’” she said. “And everybody agreed, and they said, ‘We got your back, whatever you need.’” “I’m in one of the most exciting, creative flows I’ve had as a human being on this planet,” Lizzo admits, while emphasizing her determination to continue making music on her own terms.

Source: Justin Goff Photos / Getty

The decision came after the “Truth Hurts” singer dealt with significant public backlash after three of her former dancers accused her and sued her for sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment, before being sued again by her former wardrobe assistant accusing her and her touring company of fostering a racist and sexist environment on her world tour. Lizzo has since been dismissed from the second lawsuit, while her company Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc. is still a defendant in the case. She previously denied all claims of any wrongdoing, calling them “false allegations,” with her spokesperson claiming to Billboard in a statement that the second suit was a “publicity stunt.” Lizzo explained the emotional toll the lawsuits took on her, recounting a story of being with a friend and their kids at a theme park and having to excuse herself to go sit in her car and deal with the fallout. “I’m in the car crying out of frustration that I could not say what I wanted to say and just get on Instagram Live and be like, ‘What’s going on?’” she explained. “It was legal. Everything you say and do will be held against you in the court of law.”